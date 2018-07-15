Menu
RESCUE MISSION: Emergency crews are on their way to Mt Walsh.
UPDATE: Chopper arrives after woman falls 15m on mountain

Mikayla Haupt
15th Jul 2018 1:15 PM

UPDATE: A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman says an emergency crew on foot is hiking up the mountain in order to reach the woman.

The Sunshine Coast LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter at the scene, circling as it prepares to land.

The spokesman said the woman is 24 years old and has sustained a back injury.

EARLIER: Emergency crews are en route to Mt Walsh National Park after reports a woman has fallen near the summit.

A Bundaberg QAS spokesman said the woman is believed to have fallen about 15m and sustained numerous injuries.

He said a rescue team and helicopter from the Sunshine Coast were heading to the scene as were Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews from Biggenden and Bundaberg.

The spokesman said it was believed the woman is near the top of the mountain.

A QFES spokesman said one specialist crew from Bundaberg was heading to mountain.

Mt Walsh is a popular hiking destination for locals and visitors near Biggenden.

MORE TO COME

