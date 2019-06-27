UPDATE: Man, two dogs dead after single-vehicle crash

12.45PM: QUEENSLAND Police have confirmed the driver involved in this morning's crash on Emu Park Rd was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 4.11am, a white four-wheel drive was travelling on Emu Park Rd when it left the road, rolled a number of times and struck a tree.

Queensland Ambulance Service and police attended the scene. Three fire crews were also deployed to assist police.

The driver, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to an on the ground reporter, it appeared the windscreen area of the vehicle had struck the tree. The vehicle was on its side and the roof had been torn off.

The reporter also confirmed two large dog's were deceased on the road near the incident.

Emu Park Rd was blocked in one direction for about five hours, but re-opened at about 10.15am.

Forensic Crash Unit are continuing to investigate the incident.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901234830.

