UPDATE: Fire downgraded to advice level, Highway open

A bushfire a Gregory River has caused damage as it moved in a north, north-west direction from the Bruce Highway toward Longford Creek.

A bushfire a Gregory River has caused damage as it moved in a north, north-west direction from the Bruce Highway toward Longford Creek. Jordan Gilliland

A BUSHFIRE that blocked the Bruce Highway yesterday is still being attended to by fire crews.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service (QFES) spokeswoman said that five fire crews were still on scene to help with the blaze, which broke out at about 1.45 pm on Saturday.

The spokeswoman said that conditions had not changed since 6.30pm on Sunday night, when the bushfire warning level had been reduced to advice level.

The fire was burning within containment lines and crews continued to patrol the area overnight.

The Bruce Highway was fully reopened about 3.50pm yesterday after being closed as a result of the blaze.

Witnesses who drove the Bruce Highway this morning said that there was still patches of smoke about, however it looked to be contained and was not burning near the Bruce Highway.

