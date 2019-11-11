Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A bushfire a Gregory River has caused damage as it moved in a north, north-west direction from the Bruce Highway toward Longford Creek.
A bushfire a Gregory River has caused damage as it moved in a north, north-west direction from the Bruce Highway toward Longford Creek. Jordan Gilliland
News

UPDATE: Fire downgraded to advice level, Highway open

Jordan Gilliland
by
11th Nov 2019 10:43 AM

A BUSHFIRE that blocked the Bruce Highway yesterday is still being attended to by fire crews.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service (QFES) spokeswoman said that five fire crews were still on scene to help with the blaze, which broke out at about 1.45 pm on Saturday.

The spokeswoman said that conditions had not changed since 6.30pm on Sunday night, when the bushfire warning level had been reduced to advice level.

The fire was burning within containment lines and crews continued to patrol the area overnight.

The Bruce Highway was fully reopened about 3.50pm yesterday after being closed as a result of the blaze.

Witnesses who drove the Bruce Highway this morning said that there was still patches of smoke about, however it looked to be contained and was not burning near the Bruce Highway.
 

bowen bushfire gregory river whitsunday bushfire
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Tigers stall on big-money move

    Tigers stall on big-money move
    • 11th Nov 2019 11:05 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Remembrance Day sparks new bid to find soldier’s family

        Remembrance Day sparks new bid to find soldier’s family

        People and Places A timeworn piece of wartime memorabilia has set a Mackay historian on the search for his family

        ‘The regret that still haunts me’: widow pays tribute

        premium_icon ‘The regret that still haunts me’: widow pays tribute

        People and Places Rachel Blee remembers loving family man.

        LAST DAYS: $1-a-week subscription

        premium_icon LAST DAYS: $1-a-week subscription

        News Do yourself a favour and get the best local journalism and rewards

        Full list of bushfire warnings

        Full list of bushfire warnings

        News See the full list of Qld emergency warnings here