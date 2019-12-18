UPDATE: Girl, 15, still critical six days after fatal crash

The scene where a 17-year-old boy has been killed and a 15-year-old girl left in a critical condition.

A 15-YEAR-old girl remains in a critical condition six days after a single vehicle rollover in Blackwater that claimed the life of 17-year-old William Langlo.

Early investigations indicate, around 11.15pm Thursday, a car was involved in a single vehicle crash on Columba Access Rd. The car crashed into the level crossing boom gate.

The car was allegedly stolen earlier in the evening from the car park of a hotel on Railway St and driven by the 15-year-old girl.

William was pronounced dead at the scene and the girl was first transported to Blackwater Hospital and then to Rockhampton Hospital by helicopter.

She was then flown to the Queensland Children's Hospital.

A spokesperson for the Queensland Children's Hospital told The Morning Bulletin this morning she was still critical.

William's family have started a Facebook fundraiser to help cover funeral costs. The page is called "Funeral cost for William".

This morning, the fundraising page had raised $1245 of a $2500 target to help with the cost of William's funeral.

A report has been prepared for the coroner.