UPDATES: An update has been given on Wilson Beach swimming enclosure. Picture: GEORGIA SIMPSON
News

Update given on popular swimming location

Jordan Gilliland
7th Feb 2020 5:09 PM
AN UPDATE has been given on the potential return of a swimming enclosure at Wilson Beach, with a development application currently in the hands of the State Government.

The enclosure’s future has been a contentious issue since it was severely damaged in Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Despite a November 2018 motion backing the removal of the long-time swimming structure, council in March 2019 passed a motion 6-1 to seek quotations for an engineered design of a new enclosure, which could allow people to swim safely.

Whitsunday Regional Council Division 3 councillor John Collins said progress was being made on the return of the swimming enclosure.

“There’s a fair bit of history with the enclosure, it was made years ago by a few locals and it holds a special place in the hearts of many,” he said.

“I’ve been an advocate for the swimming enclosure since it was damaged by Cyclone Debbie and I’m happy to see progress being made on it.”

Cr Collins said in late November, council received a State Marine Works Permit approval, subject to conditions, and has since developed a marine engineer approved design for a new enclosure.

He said a development application was lodged with the State Government in late-2019, as the government is responsible for the land in which the enclosure is built on, with a result still pending.

In the meantime, Cr Collins said a request for quote had been put forward to establish an estimated cost on the rebuild and installation of the enclosure.

A Whitsunday Regional Council spokesman said once the development application for the enclosure had been approved, the council would seek opportunities for state and federal grant funding for its construction.

The Department of State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning were contacted for comment in regards to the expected timeline of the enclosure’s development application, but did not respond before deadline.

conway beach john collins tropical cyclone debbie whitsunday regional council wilson beach swimming enclosure
Whitsunday Times

