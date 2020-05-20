Update given on progress of Prossie performing arts centre

Works are still powering ahead on a new multipurpose performing arts centre at Proserpine State High School, despite the global pandemic.

Works are still powering ahead on a new multipurpose performing arts centre at Proserpine State High School, despite the global pandemic.

WORKS are still powering ahead on a new multipurpose performing arts centre at Proserpine State High School, despite the global pandemic.

Queensland education minister Grace Grace has given an update on the $12m project to build the centre and refurbish the administration block.

The performing arts centre will seat 300 people and include a music classroom and instrumental music classroom, a green screen room and control room, as well as storage rooms, dressing rooms, foyer and kiosk.

Ms Grace said the project contractor, Paynters, had started civil works on site, with the project expected to be finished later this year.

Concept plans for the performing arts centre to be constructed at Proserpine State High School.

““This fantastic project is part of the Palaszczuk Government’s $235 million Renewing Our Schools Program (ROS), which is supporting nearly 700 jobs across the state, including more than 35 jobs in the Whitsundays,” she said.

““This centre will be a game changer for the school’s arts, music, dance and drama students.

“It’s really pleasing to know that our Renewing Our Schools Program is keeping local tradies in the workforce which is crucial during these challenging times,”

Works are still powering ahead on a new multipurpose performing arts centre at Proserpine State High School, despite the global pandemic.

Proserpine State High School principal Don McDermid had previously said the performing arts centre would help foster the arts in the region and he looked forward to helping students take to the stage.

“It is such an amazing opportunity to cater for the talents of students, and we should never underestimate what talent we have in regional schools among our students,” he said.

“To be able to give them the latest facilities to fulfil their interests and passions is just such an asset to the school.”