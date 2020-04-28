UPDATE: Man airlifted to hospital after truck crash

UPDATE: One patient has been airlifted to Proserpine Hospital with a leg injury, following a truck crash earlier this morning on the Bruce Highway at Gregory River.

The man is in a stable condition according to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman.

PREVIOUSLY: Paramedics are still at the scene of a truck crash, on the Bruce Highway at Gregory River, working to free a man who is trapped.

Queensland Ambulance Service was called to the crash, close to Rocky Creek Bridge, at 8.51am.

The man is reported to be in a serious but stable condition.