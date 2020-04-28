Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

UPDATE: Man airlifted to hospital after truck crash

Deborah Friend
28th Apr 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: One patient has been airlifted to Proserpine Hospital with a leg injury, following a truck crash earlier this morning on the Bruce Highway at Gregory River.

The man is in a stable condition according to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman.

PREVIOUSLY: Paramedics are still at the scene of a truck crash, on the Bruce Highway at Gregory River, working to free a man who is trapped.

Queensland Ambulance Service was called to the crash, close to Rocky Creek Bridge, at 8.51am.

The man is reported to be in a serious but stable condition.

man trapped paramedics queensland ambuiance service truck crash
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Incredible efforts in Debbie’s aftermath to be recognised

        premium_icon Incredible efforts in Debbie’s aftermath to be recognised

        News Volunteers and emergency workers who responded to the disaster are eligible to apply for a special medal.

        Minister dodges call for Whitsunday council sacking

        premium_icon Minister dodges call for Whitsunday council sacking

        Politics The mayor has accused Costigan of playing ‘political games’

        Names of everyone due in Mackay, Bowen courts

        premium_icon Names of everyone due in Mackay, Bowen courts

        Crime Each day a number of people appear in Mackay courts on a range of different...

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days