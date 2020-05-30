UPDATE: Man arrested following Collinsville shooting

Menu
Police have arrested a 26-year-old Collinsville in relation to a gunshot incident earlier this morning.
Deborah Friend
30th May 2020 1:00 PM
UPDATE: Shooting in Collinsville.

 

A MAN has been arrested after another man sustained a gunshot wound in Collinsville early this morning.

According to police, it will be alleged that at 12.45am this morning, three men arrived at a home on Bowen Developmental Road where a verbal altercation occurred with a resident of that address.

The male resident then allegedly walked back inside and retrieved a firearm before shooting one of the three men in the stomach.

The injured man was helped into a vehicle by his associates and transported to Collinsville Hospital, the police spokesman said.

"The 29-year-old Collinsville man was airlifted to Townsville Hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

"Police were notified and attended the address on Bowen Developmental Road a short time later where a 26-year-old Collinsville man was taken into custody.

"He is currently assisting police with inquiries."

 

If you have information for police, contact Policelink using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

Quote reference number: QP2001114683.

Report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

