Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency crews are attending the scene south of Mackay where a car was reportedly on fire. Picture: Zizi Averill
Emergency crews are attending the scene south of Mackay where a car was reportedly on fire. Picture: Zizi Averill
Breaking

UPDATE: Man flown to hospital after car fire on Bruce Highway

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
4th Jan 2021 2:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 2.10PM: A rescue helicopter crew has flown a man to the Mackay Base Hospital after his car caught on fire on the Bruce Highway south of Mackay.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were also called to the scene at St Lawrence about 11.43am.

She said the driver suffered heat exhaustion but arrived at the hospital in a stable condition.

Police were the first to arrive on scene earlier this morning with two firefighter crews from Clairview also asked to help.

It is understood nurses, who had been driving by, had pulled over to help the 55-year-old driver.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the blaze was extinguished by 11.40am.

EARLIER 11.50AM: Emergency crews have responded to reports of a car on fire along the Bruce Highway, south of Mackay.

The car was on the side of the highway at St Lawrence about 5km south of the Spring Valley Rd turn off.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the blaze was extinguished at 11.40am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said the driver had managed to remove himself from the vehicle.

More stories:

Man charged with dangerous driving over highway crash

It is understood he is a 55-year-old man and nurses have pulled over to help police on scene.

The QFES spokeswoman said both an urban and rural firefighter crew from Clairview had been tasked to the address.

Subscriber benefits:

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

We’re still here: How to contact your journalists

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a crew was also on its way.

More to come.

bruce highway fire car fire mackay mackay fires
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Storms, heavy rainfall expected in region as cyclone fizzles

        Premium Content Storms, heavy rainfall expected in region as cyclone fizzles

        Weather Cyclone Imogen has been downgraded but has left behind a trough that will affect the Mackay region.

        10 of the biggest Bowen stories in 2020

        Premium Content 10 of the biggest Bowen stories in 2020

        Local Faces From a strange sex doll find to progress on major projects, here are some of the...

        The Whitsunday town where house prices are on the rise

        Premium Content The Whitsunday town where house prices are on the rise

        Property More than 450 homes were sold across the region last year with one town leading the...

        Loo paper, karens, rona: How COVID-19 controlled our lives

        Premium Content Loo paper, karens, rona: How COVID-19 controlled our lives

        News Daily Mercury editor Rae Wilson reflects on how a global pandemic affected our part...