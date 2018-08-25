Menu
Login
A car sustained major damage when it veered off the Bruce Highway and crashed into trees just north of Gympie this morning.
A car sustained major damage when it veered off the Bruce Highway and crashed into trees just north of Gympie this morning. Philippe Coquerand
News

UPDATE: Man hospitalised after Bruce Highway smash at Gympie

JOSH PRESTON
by
25th Aug 2018 11:13 AM

UPDATE

A QAS Media spokesman confirmed a man was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries after the crash.

EARLIER

BREAKING 10:45am

A man is being taken to Gympie Hospital with unspecified injuries after his car veered off the Bruce Highway and crashed into a tree just north of the Gympie golf club this morning.

Emergency services responded to initial reports of the crash at 10:33am, and found the damaged vehicle among trees and barbed-wire fencing at the scene.

 

A car sustained major damage when it veered off the Bruce Highway and crashed into trees just north of Gympie this morning.
A car sustained major damage when it veered off the Bruce Highway and crashed into trees just north of Gympie this morning. Philippe Coquerand

 

A car sustained major damage when it veered off the Bruce Highway and crashed into trees just north of Gympie this morning.
A car sustained major damage when it veered off the Bruce Highway and crashed into trees just north of Gympie this morning. Philippe Coquerand

Police, Ambulance and Fire crews all attended the scene.

A The Gympie Times reporter on the scene said the man was being hospitalised for further assessment rather than specific injuries.

The car sustained significant frontal damage in the crash.

More to come.

breaking news bruce highway crash car into tree gympie crashes gympie news gympie region single vehicle crash
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Local comes first in inaugural 10.5km Honeyeater trail run

    Local comes first in inaugural 10.5km Honeyeater trail run

    News TRAIL runners from all over Australia congregated at the Airlie Beach Lagoon on Sunday for the 12th Annual Run the Great Whitsunday Trail event.

    Junior cricket set to take off in October

    Junior cricket set to take off in October

    News Junior cricket set to take off in October

    Reserves fend off the Tigers

    Reserves fend off the Tigers

    News Reserves fend off the Tigers

    Runners get set for Great Whitsunday Trail Run

    Runners get set for Great Whitsunday Trail Run

    News Runners get set for Great Whitsunday Trail Run

    Local Partners