Missing man found dead in bushland after police search

Daniel Paap, 35, of Mackay, went missing during a trip to Maleny, on the Sunshine Coast.
Madura Mccormack
by

UPDATE 10:30am:

A MACKAY man who went missing on the Sunshine Coast has been found dead.

Daniel Paap, 35, of Mt Pleasant, was last seen around 1am on April 8 at Teutoberg Avenue, Witta however had not been heard from since.

Police today located Mr Paap in bushland near Schultz Rd about 8.10am.

The circumstances around the death of the man do not appear to be suspicious at this time.

EARLIER 8:30am:

MACKAY man Daniel Paap has yet to be located after going missing on the Sunshine Coast on Sunday.

The 35-year-old was last seen about 1am at the Jacaranda Cottages on Teutoberg Ave in Witta.

He has not been heard from since.

Police and family hold concerns for his welfare as his disappearance is out of character and he is unfamiliar with the area.

Daniel resides in Mackay and was in the Maleny area attending a function.

He is described as Caucasian in appearance, around 183cm tall with a medium build, brown hair and blue eyes.

Queensland Police this morning said investigations are ongoing.

Anyone who may have seen Daniel or know his whereabouts is urged to contact Policelink or Crime Stoppers.

