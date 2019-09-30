UPDATE: New details emerge in head-on crash investigation

New details have emerged in the investigation of a two-vehicle crash on Friday night.

A 64-year-old man from Victoria Point and a Woodwark man, 37, were involved in the head-on collision at 6.38pm on Shute Harbour Rd between Riordanvale Rd and Gregory Cannon Valley Rd.

A Queensland Police Media spokesperson said initial investigations indicated one of the vehicles had veered into the oncoming lane.

The other driver tried to avoid the collision, but it was too late, the spokesperson said.

The 64-year-old man was treated for chest pain and the 37-year-old man was treated for neck pain.

Both men were taken to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition.

The head-on smash closed Shute Harbour Rd in both directions for more than an hour.

Investigations are continuing.