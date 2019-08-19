Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service.
Queensland Ambulance Service. Michael Marston - ePixel Images
Breaking

UPDATE: One person has died following a horrific crash in CQ

Aden Stokes
by
19th Aug 2019 7:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

9.45AM: It is understood one person has died following a horrific crash between a truck and a car near Longreach this morning.

At 6am, paramedics were called to the scene of a truck and vehicle crash on Cramsie Muttaburra Rd.

Paramedics were on scene assessing one person, reported to be in a critical condition. It is understood they have since died.

The Statewide Traffic Management Centre has also advised the Cramsie Muttaburra Rd is still closed due to the crash.

The Forensic Crash Unit is on scene investigating.

7.50AM: One person is in a critical condition following a truck and vehicle crash near Longreach this morning.

At 6am, paramedics were called to the scene of a truck and vehicle crash on Cramsie Muttaburra Rd.

Paramedics are on scene assessing one person, reported to be in a critical condition.

The Statewide Traffic Management Centre has also advised the Cramsie Muttaburra Rd is currently closed due to the crash.

The Forensic Crash Unit is on scene investigating.

More to come.

editors picks longreach multiple vehicle crash tmbbreaking tmbcrash truck and vehicle crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Drink driver was almost five times the legal limit

    premium_icon Drink driver was almost five times the legal limit

    Crime Three drivers more than twice the legal limit also faced court.

    Take a sneak peek of new-look luxury Hayman Island

    premium_icon Take a sneak peek of new-look luxury Hayman Island

    Destinations Another resort re-opens after Cyclone Debbie devastation.

    New Whitsundays shop a massive game changer

    premium_icon New Whitsundays shop a massive game changer

    Business Bargain hunters rejoice, new shop promises big savings.

    Boost to pair of NDIS providers

    premium_icon Boost to pair of NDIS providers

    Health Grants to assist transition to a new model.