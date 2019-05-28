Police investigate fatality, highway remains closed

THE Bunya Highway remains closed following the death of a mother and her four children outside of Kumbia last night when a truck and a car collided and caught on fire.

Senior sergeant Dave Tierney said because of the nature of the crash, the investigations would be ongoing, with police to speak with the truck drivers involved.

Snr Sgt Tierney said the police have finished investigations at the scene while the Department of Main Roads remain on scene.

He expects the road to be open within an hour.

The driver, a 35-year-old woman from Eli Waters at Hervey Bay, and her three children all aged under 10, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A six-year-old girl also travelling in the car was taken to Kingaroy Hospital in a critical condition before being flown to the Queensland Children's Hospital. She died while being airlifted.

The 47-year-old driver of the truck was taken to Kingaroy Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Queensland Ambulance Service Assistant Commissioner Stephen Zsombok said first responders had described the accident as "very unsettling".

"(First responders) explained the scene as tragic, extremely traumatic with people obviously involved in the car that's caught fire.

"Smoke and fire ... officers have gone through a dangerous scene to get to the child that they were able to work on.

"They've described it as very unsettling," he said.

With Fatality Free Friday on May 31, Snr Sgt Tierney said this fatal crash was a reminder to all road users.

"This is a reminder that nothing is that important, to be cautious and aware and don't drive if you are not fit to drive," he said.