UPDATE: Missing man located

MISSING: Reece Daniel, 23 was last seen in Proserpine on August 11 about 12.30am.

MISSING: Reece Daniel, 23 was last seen in Proserpine on August 11 about 12.30am. Contributed

UPDATE: A public Facebook post by Mr Daniel's sister received almost 300 shares.

The power of social media can be instrumental in locating missing persons, and Proserpine Police Officer in Charge Sergeant Mark Flynn said the police received a large number of calls.

"Once the information was published through the QPS Facebook site and the different media outlets, we were inundated with calls," he said.

Mr Flynn said the information received was valuable in helping to locate Mr Daniels, and that he was pleased he had been found "safe and well".

EARLIER: Reece Daniel has been found.

Police said the 23-year-old has been located safe and well.

INITIAL: Reece Daniel is missing from Proserpine.

The 23-year-old was last seen in Hansen Drive about 12.30am on Sunday August 11.

Police said his family held concerns for his welfare, due to a medical condition.

Mr Daniel is an aboriginal man about 180cm tall, with a medium build, short black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about Mr Daniel's whereabouts to contact them.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901552457