Menu
Login
AIR CRASH SEARCH: Emergency services are on their way to a suspected air crash north of Rockhampton.
AIR CRASH SEARCH: Emergency services are on their way to a suspected air crash north of Rockhampton. Win News
Breaking

UPDATE: Search called off after 'no evidence' of plane found

Leighton Smith
by
1st Aug 2018 7:53 PM | Updated: 2nd Aug 2018 6:04 AM

UPDATE 7am: POLICE have called off the search after "no evidence was found" of a plane crash north of Rocky.

Queensland Police Service stated the search was called off around 11pm with reports the alleged sighting could have been a meteor.

Read the latest update here.

UPDATE 9.50pm: THE search for the suspected missing aircraft was continuing last night with emergency services unable to locate anything.

QFES confirmed that a grass fire was found but it didn't have anything to do with a downed plane.

The person who reported the plane said they saw a green light.

On Facebook, there have been a number of reports of meteors being spotted during the night.

Emergency services were unwilling to speculate whether this was what the person saw and will continue with their search efforts.

7.50pm: EMERGENCY services have activated their lights and sirens to race out north of Rockhampton to investigate reports of a "major aircraft incident".

The incident was reported at 7.10pm with multiple emergency services crews converging on Milman North Rd, Milman.

Two separate people have confirmed to police seeing a plane of unknown size go down.

Reports from the scene suggest that a plane may have come down up to 50km north of the initially reported Milman location.

The emergency crews are now redirecting their efforts, heading north on the Bruce Highway and up a dirt road into the Shoalwater Bay area.

 

AIR CRASH SEARCH: Emergency services are on their way to a suspected air crash north of Rockhampton.
AIR CRASH SEARCH: Emergency services are on their way to a suspected air crash north of Rockhampton. Win News

There was a sighting of what appeared to be a grass fire.

More to follow.

 

MAP: The plane reportedly has gone down in Milman, north of Rockhampton but the search has now broadened.
MAP: The plane reportedly has gone down in Milman, north of Rockhampton but the search has now broadened. Google Maps
emergency plane crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    $12k cash seized in local drug raids

    $12k cash seized in local drug raids

    News AFTER taking $78,000 worth of marijuana off local streets last week, police have continued their war on drugs with more raids executed this week.

    Visibility turns to advocacy for Cannonvale student

    Visibility turns to advocacy for Cannonvale student

    News CANNONVALE student Isabelle Kratz can dance, act and model

    Abusive ex-partner learns law hard way

    Abusive ex-partner learns law hard way

    News The man appeared on Monday in police custody

    Local Partners