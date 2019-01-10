UPDATE: Stranded men rescued

Police are co-ordinating a rescue effort for a group of men who escaped from a ute that was washed away at Bogie this morning.

FIVE men stranded after their ute was washed off a road in Bogie this morning have been rescued.

The RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter retrieved the group just before 3.20pm.

Police will meet the men at Proserpine Airport where they are expected to land shortly.

2PM UPDATE: THE GROUP of five men stranded after their ute was washed off a road in Bogie this morning have been found.

A nearby farmer located the men and contacted authorities.

Queendsland Police Service media reported a plan for the group's extraction is being made, as RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter is unable to retrieve them due to fuel levels.

It is not known what condition the men are in.

1.30PM UPDATE: WET weather is hampering emergency crews en route to reach a reported five people whose vehicle was washed off a road at Bogie, inland of Gumlu, this morning.

Three QFES crews and six swiftwater personnel are on foot and using an inflatable raft to reach the crash site, about 15km away from their current location.

Heavy rain and major flooding is thwarting emergency vehicles from moving into the area, with the RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter landing in a clearing adjacent to Tondara Road, near the crossing of Molongle Creek at about 12.45pm to assist.

QFES Southern Command Inspector Steve Knight said crews are working in very hot and very wet conditions.

"They'll paddle across the water where it's waist deep in areas then carry the inflatable platforms in areas they can walk," he said.

"It's tough when you're paddling against moving water and its slower on foot.

"It's got the added extra of all the creatures in the water such as snakes and everything else."

Police hope to launch two vessels soon to search Molongle Creek.

Crews have battled a lack of communication with those lost and had by noon been unable to confirm their status or exact location.

"Hopefully they stay as close to the vehicle as possible and get to high ground and away from the floodwater so when rescuers do arrive they can be seen and helped," he said.

The RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter was dispatched from Mackay after a different aircraft was unable to reach the area from Townsville due to severe weather and had to return to Proserpine for refuelling after bad weather had affected visibility.

But in a tweet released at 1.53pm, RACQ CQ Rescue said it "is refuelling in Proserpine and will return to Bogie to search after reports the five stranded men have just been spotted near the creek"

10.15AM: POLICE are co-ordinating a search and rescue effort after a ute was washed off a road in Bogie, this morning.

About 8am, police received a call from the mother of one of the ute's occupants to say water was rising around the vehicle on Tondara Road, around 15 kilometres from the Bruce Highway.

Queensland Police Service media reported that the ute, with five men inside, was then swept off the road.

A helicopter has been dispatched from Townsville to assist with the search and rescue effort, as police have been unable to reach the site by road, due to flooding.

Police media said initial information indicated the five men managed to get out of the ute, but were now stranded and may be making their way to the coastline.

The men were understood to have been in the area on a pig hunt last night.

Police media said Tondara Road, the only road in and out of the area, was now flooded.

9.30AM: EMERGENCY services have been called to a vehicle that has been reportedly washed off the road in Bogie this morning.

Police, fire and ambulance are on their way to the Tondara Rd incident.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services received a call regarding the incident at 8.40am.