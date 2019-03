Three people have been taken to Bowen Hospital in a stable condition, following a single vehicle rollover.

THREE people have been taken to hospital following a single vehicle rollover on the Bruce Highway.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said a man and a woman aged in their 20s and a woman aged in her 30s were taken to Bowen Hospital in a stable condition.

The incident happened about 2.50pm on the Bruce Highway, south of Bowen.