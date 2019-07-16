UPDATE: Two charged after alleged abduction in Urangan

House on Boat Harbour Drive at Urangan where a crime scene has been set up.

TWO men have been charged following an alleged burglary at a home on Boat Harbour Drive in Urangan on Sunday night.

It will be alleged at about 9pm four males forced entry into the property and assaulted two male residents aged 27 and 22.

The two men were forced into a car and driven from the address and further assaulted at another unknown location before escaping.

The car has been described as an older model silver or blue sedan with unknown registration.

Both men received non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Hervey Bay Hospital.

Injuries sustained by a victim, 27, of an alleged home invasion and abduction.

A 21-year-old Holland Park man and a 21-year-old Kawungan man have both been charged with five counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, two counts each of deprivation of liberty, kidnapping and torture. Both have also been charged with one count of stealing, break and enter dwelling, common assault and wilful damage.

The Holland Park man will appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court today, July 16.

The 21-year-old Kawungan man has also been charged with possession of a controlled drug (Quetiapine) and will appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court today.

Police are continuing their investigations.