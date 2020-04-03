Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

UPDATE: Vehicle ‘flipped’ off trailer at Brandy Creek Rd

Laura Thomas
3rd Apr 2020 5:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 5.50PM: Emergency services have left the scene at Brandy Creek and Shute Harbour roads after a vehicle rolled off a trailer about 4.21pm.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Services said crews attended the scene but "left pretty quickly" as there were no patients.

A spokesman from Queensland Police Media said the car that came off the trailer was unoccupied.

"There was a vehicle on the back of a truck and it flipped (off) … there was no one inside it," he said.

A tow truck was in the process of removing the vehicle around 5.20pm.

 

Queensland Ambulance Service did not treat any patients.
Queensland Ambulance Service did not treat any patients.

 

Debris on the side of Shute Harbour Rd.
Debris on the side of Shute Harbour Rd.

 

 

EARLIER: Emergency services are currently on scene at Brandy Ck and Shute Harbour roads after a vehicle rolled off a trailer about 4.21pm.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Services said there were no patients requiring medical treatment at that stage.

There was reportedly no one in the vehicle that was being towed when it fell from the trailer.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Media said two police vehicles also attended the scene.

brandy creek car accidents qas. queensland ambulance service queensland police services shute harbour road crash trailer incident
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Iconic Airlie hostel forced to close its doors

        premium_icon Iconic Airlie hostel forced to close its doors

        News The executive chairman said they were “left with no choice whatsoever”.

        Hard-training rider ‘devastated’ after event postponed

        premium_icon Hard-training rider ‘devastated’ after event postponed

        News After months of early training sessions, a Bowen rider is devastated at not being...

        Tailbacks hit Cannonvale, affect workers

        premium_icon Tailbacks hit Cannonvale, affect workers

        News Tailbacks took a few drivers by surprise this week as Shute Harbour Road, in...

        Ways Whitsunday residents can access assistance

        premium_icon Ways Whitsunday residents can access assistance

        News Along with state and federal government support, there are other ways people can...