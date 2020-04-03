UPDATE: Vehicle ‘flipped’ off trailer at Brandy Creek Rd

UPDATE 5.50PM: Emergency services have left the scene at Brandy Creek and Shute Harbour roads after a vehicle rolled off a trailer about 4.21pm.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Services said crews attended the scene but "left pretty quickly" as there were no patients.

A spokesman from Queensland Police Media said the car that came off the trailer was unoccupied.

"There was a vehicle on the back of a truck and it flipped (off) … there was no one inside it," he said.

A tow truck was in the process of removing the vehicle around 5.20pm.

Debris on the side of Shute Harbour Rd.

EARLIER: Emergency services are currently on scene at Brandy Ck and Shute Harbour roads after a vehicle rolled off a trailer about 4.21pm.

There was reportedly no one in the vehicle that was being towed when it fell from the trailer.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Media said two police vehicles also attended the scene.