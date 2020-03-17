Update: Vehicle rollover near Guthalungra

POLICE and ambulance are responding to a single vehicle accident on the Bruce Highway near Guthalungra, which occurred sometime about 8:30am this morning.

Emergency services are on their way to the scene and say it appears to be a single vehicle rollover.

The car is located on the grass between the highway and train line with the driver still in the vehicle. There are reports of minor injuries.

UPDATE

A SINGLE-VEHICLE roll-over occured on the Bruce Highway near Guthalungra this morning at 8:05am.

A man in his 70s appears to have rolled his vehicle about four kilometres west of Saltwater Creek.

Emergency services attended the scene and closed the highway in one direction until about 10am.

Paramedics took some spinal precautions and transported the man to Bowen Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.