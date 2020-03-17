Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Update: Vehicle rollover near Guthalungra

Anna Wall
17th Mar 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE and ambulance are responding to a single vehicle accident on the Bruce Highway near Guthalungra, which occurred sometime about 8:30am this morning.

Emergency services are on their way to the scene and say it appears to be a single vehicle rollover.

The car is located on the grass between the highway and train line with the driver still in the vehicle. There are reports of minor injuries.

More to come.

UPDATE

A SINGLE-VEHICLE roll-over occured on the Bruce Highway near Guthalungra this morning at 8:05am.

A man in his 70s appears to have rolled his vehicle about four kilometres west of Saltwater Creek.

Emergency services attended the scene and closed the highway in one direction until about 10am.

Paramedics took some spinal precautions and transported the man to Bowen Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.

bowen crash car accidents crash queensland police queensland ambulance services
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How your cancellation is crippling an industry

        premium_icon How your cancellation is crippling an industry

        News With most travellers choosing to cancel their trip until the coronavirus has passed, few realise another crisis is unfolding as a result

        Turning green in celebration of St Patrick’s Day

        premium_icon Turning green in celebration of St Patrick’s Day

        News It’s St Patrick’s Day today and Airlie Beach is turning green in celebration of one...

        New safety authority to 'champion' for QLD miners

        premium_icon New safety authority to 'champion' for QLD miners

        Politics Special health and safety authority gets tick of approval.

        AT WHAT COST? They're saving our land but state barely helps

        premium_icon AT WHAT COST? They're saving our land but state barely helps

        Environment How the stewards of our flora and fauna go unrewarded