UPDATE: Whitsunday residents advised to stay tuned

Jacob Wilson | 27th Mar 2017 8:10 PM
Cyclone Debbie from space.
Cyclone Debbie from space. Contributed

UPDATE

PEOPLE on the Whitsunday islands have now been told to seek shelter and remain inside until Cyclone Debbie has passed.

They have also been advised to look out for BoM's 11pm update as the Category 4 Cyclone continues to draw nearer to the coast.

Cyclone Debbie is currently 185km north north-east off Mackay travelling west at 9km/h and on track to land between Ayr and Cape Hillsborough, north of Mackay.

Hamilton Island has already recorded wind speeds of 104km/h from the east.

Many homes in Cannonvale appear to have now lost power.

More to come.

10pm cyclone tracking map from BoM.
10pm cyclone tracking map from BoM. BoM

EARLIER

CYCLONE Debbie is now a Category 4 system and still predicted to make landfall just south of Bowen.

The centre of the cyclone has recorded wind speeds of 165 kilometres per hour with wind gusts to 250 km/h

Cyclone Debbie is currently 195km north-north-east off Mackay travelling in a west-southwest direction at 9km/h.

The system is expected to intensify further and cross the coast between Cape Upstart north of Bowen and Cape Hillsborough north of Mackay on Tuesday morning.

8pm BoM tracking update.
8pm BoM tracking update. BoM

CYCLONE Debbie is still expected to continue to intensify to a Category 4 system and cross the Queensland coast tomorrow morning - with the Whitsundays in the firing line.

LATEST ON CYCLONE DEBBIE: FOLLOW THE TOPIC FOR EMAILED UPDATES

The Bureau of Meteorology's 7pm update shows the cyclone crossing the coast between Ayr and Mackay.

The Category 3 cyclone is 180km east north-east of Bowen and travelling west at 7 km/h.

Cyclone Debbie tracking map.
Cyclone Debbie tracking map. Contributed

Queensland regional director Bruce Gunn said there was also a risk of flooding between Proserpine and Mackay.

"Storm surge is a risk factor with severe tropical cyclones, and if the cyclone crosses the coast around high tide this will enhance these effects. There may be some coastal inundation between Proserpine and Mackay region today," he said.

A Category 4 system is defined as one that has sustained winds in the range of 160-200kmh, with gusts up to 280kmh.

Widespread daily rainfall totals between 150-250mm are expected with the passage of the cyclone, with isolated falls in excess of 400mm possible along the coastal fringe.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  bureau of meterology cyclone debbie proserpine whitsundays

BREAKING: Evacuation ordered for parts of Whitsundays

BREAKING: Evacuation ordered for parts of Whitsundays

Whitsunday Council announces evacuations for region's danger zones.

UPDATE: Insurance vital with arrival of Cyclone Debbie

ONCOMING: Severe tropical Cyclone Debbie as at 6pm.

New warnings are urging residents to stay inside

UPDATE: Handy tips as Cyclone Debbie nears

ON ITS WAY: Cyclone Debbie is nearing the mainland of North Queensland.

Tim Nicholls has addressed Cyclone Debbie

Islands prepare for cyclone impact

Whitsunday Islands are taking precautions as Cyclone Debbie approaches.

Whitsunday Islands are not taking any chances.

