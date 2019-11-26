UPGRADES: $300K investment will skyrocket Bowen gymnastics

CARTWHEELS: PCYC Bowen gymnastics coach Brooke Wilkinson and PCYC Bowen branch manager Sergeant Michelle O’Regan are literally doing cartwheels in happiness over the new fit-out.

A MASSIVE investment of new gymnastics equipment at the PCYC Bowen is not only a positive for the budding gymnastic stars of the future but an investment in the town and its community.

PCYC Bowen started the big process of installing over $300,000 worth of top-level gymnastics equipment on Monday, with hopes to have the fit-out completed by the end of the week.

The Acromat branded equipment, some of which is used in high-level competitions and the Olympic games, filled two 40 foot shipping containers when transported and will make Bowen one of the most well-equipped gymnastic centres in Queensland.

For PCYC Bowen branch manager Sergeant Michelle O'Regan it's been a 'long road' but she couldn't be more excited about what the investment means to the facility and town.

"It has been an uphill battle since Cyclone Debbie. We've hit quite a few barriers with the purchase and installation of this equipment but now that it is here and finally happening we know it was worth all the stress and worry," she said.

"This would not be a reality if it wasn't for the tireless work of not only our coaching staff that have worked with us over the last three years but also admin and office staff who have been responsible for much of the background support that can often go unnoticed.

"We saw there was a need in the community, so a lot of work has been done to make this sport a reality in Bowen.

"This has been a mammoth undertaking by our whole PCYC team to get to this point."

The equipment was provided by successfully obtaining a $126,352 State Government Get Playing Spaces grant in late 2017, with further commitment from the PCYC Bowen.

PCYC Bowen has worked alongside the Whitsunday Regional Council to make the new equipment a reality, with the council providing the initial letter of support to support the funding application, as well as ongoing assistance.

The fit-out will allow the club to provide a number of new classes to demographics previously not possible, including the opportunity to host invitational gymnastics events.

The events have the potential to bring as many as 400 people to the region when held and can take place up to two times a year.

Current PCYC Bowen gymnastics coach Brooke Wilkinson said the upgrades would help to retain older, more skilled students as well as bring new students in.

An ex-state level competitor, she is usually based out of Brisbane where she teaches over 800 students and said the PCYC Bowen facility will be better than most across the state.

"The potential for Bowen is huge. It will let them keep students longer, teach them more and open up to lots of new clients," she said.

The start of term one, 2020, will see new coaching staff at PCYC Bowen who currently are in the process of training and obtaining their Queensland Gymnastics Qualifications.

Parent of three, Jess Snell, has two children who participate in the gymnastics program and said she couldn't 'be more excited' to see the final fit-out.

"It's great to have such an amazing facility in a small town," she said.

"My children absolutely love gymnastics and this is going to let them keep fostering that love.

"They have been looking through the windows at the new equipment eagerly waiting for the approval to install it."

An electric sliding curtain has been installed to separate the main gymnastics area from the remainder of the hall to enable the PCYC to continue to run twice weekly karate classes, as well as other fitness and youth related activities.

"We're literally jumping for joy to finally see this installation and we can't wait for the community to enjoy all of the hard work," Sgt O'Regan said.

The Bowen PCYC is now taking interest in their 2020 classes. Registration can be made by calling on 4786 1383.