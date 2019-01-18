Upgrades ahead for Prossie parks

PROSERPINE'S Pioneer Park and Keith Johns Park are set for major upgrades.

Whitsunday Regional Council announced on Friday that construction is set to begin on a replacement of the existing playground at Pioneer Park next month.

A new climbing net dome, tower track ride, mouse wheel and swing set, including a bird's nest swing, herald the new additions.

Keith Johns Park is set to benefit from a new small unisex public amentities block and play quad tower with soft fall.

Deputy Mayor John Collins said the new playgrounds illustrated council's commitment to listen to the community and deliver projects.

"Residents were asked to vote online for their preferred play equipment during consultation in late 2017, and these preferences have been incorporated into the final layout,” he said.

"The new playgrounds will give families yet another way to spend quality time together in our beautiful town, along with the new $1.7 million Water Park which opened in August last year.”

Council is anticipating the works to be finished and playgrounds ready for use by late May, weather permitting.

Local residents are notified that there may be some noise and disruption in the parks during the construction phase, with sections of Pioneer Park and Keith Johns Park fenced off.

Existing public amenties and seating shelters will remain open at Pioneer Park, ensuring residents and visitors can use those facilities.

The park upgrades are funded by the state government's Works for Queensland program.