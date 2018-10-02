Upgrades are under way in major projects across the region

WORK IN PROGRESS: Plan for the Airlie Beach Foreshore revitalisation.

A LOCAL facelift is well and truly under way across Airlie Beach and Cannonvale as works continue to rejuvenate the region.

Airlie Beach foreshore works have begun and are expected to be completed in March next year, weather permitting.

The upgrades include 65 extra sealed car spaces, 120 market stalls, a new 10.5m high playground, a sound stage, improved amenities block with green wall and ventilation, new landscaped gardens and turf, additional trees, palms and shrubs, a 3m wide pedestrian path, finding signs throughout and shaded umbrellas.

The new playground will feature a giant slide made out of a special material that does not conduct heat so that children playing will not get burned.

The plan for the new 10.5m playground to be installed in Airlie Beach as part of the foreshore revitalisation. contributed

Footpath repairs have begun on Shingley Dr following damage caused by Tropical Cyclone Debbie and are expected to be completed by early November.

The works are the result of joint funding from the Commonwealth-State Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements.

The installation of new shelters, seating and barbecue facilities began at Cannonvale foreshore on September 24 as part of stage two of the foreshore upgrade.

Shade sails were replaced in May and stage one, which included upgraded playground facilities, exercise equipment and improved footpaths, was completed in December last year.

Sand replenishment works at Cannonvale Beach also started on September 24, with about 4000 tonnes of sand being delivered to restore the beach.

Whitsunday Regional Council said trucks would be delivering sand regularly until early October and during that time there would be limited car parking at the eastern end of the beach (under the trees).

The beach will still be open for visitors and a spotter will be in place to ensure there is no impact on public safety, however areas of the eastern section of the foreshore will be barricaded while works take place.

The council said the project was expected to be completed in mid-November, weather permitting.

The new shelters, seating and barbecues have been funded by the Queensland Government's Works for Queensland program.

A birds-eye view of the restored rock seawall at Whisper Bay. Th3rd Dimension Media

More than 20 lights, out of 104, have been replaced on the Airlie Beach Bicentennial Walkway, with the entire project due for completion in mid-November.

The $22 million Shute Harbour Restoration Project remains ongoing after demolition works to remove the damaged terminal building and jetties were completed in July.

The council said they would soon be undertaking a detailed design process for the restoration of the Shute Harbour marine facility, including the terminal building and jetties.

The detailed design for the seawall is almost completed and will be finalised soon, using information from recent geological surveys conducted.

It is expected the construction works will begin by November and be completed by mid-2019.

Finally, restoration of the Whisper Bay rock seawall was completed in late August following damage sustained by Tropical Cyclone Debbie.