Upgrades confirmed for busy intersection

LINE-markings and a left-turn signal arrow will be installed at the intersection of Paluma Rd and Shute Harbour Rd, Cannonvale in the next financial year.

The State Government allocated $60,000 to the project to improve safety at the intersection, announced in a statement.

Whitsunday Regional Council Division 2 councillor Ron Petterson has been lobbying the Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads for upgrades to the intersection for at least two years.

He said improving the efficiency of traffic flow on Paluma Rd was vital given the new Australia Post building would open there on March 25.

"Once the post office opens, the traffic is going to get a lot worse. You only have to sit there at 3-4 o'clock in the afternoon. It would bank up to Carlo Dr and that's just not on," Mr Petterson said.

"The majority of people who come along Paluma Rd want to turn left or go straight ahead.

"When you sit at the lights people turn right really quickly. People going left have to wait and wait.

"We have people avoiding that traffic light and going through Galbraith Rd.

"We already had the shopping centre and the school feeding onto it. The development of the shopping complex near McDonald's and now the post office is going to increase the traffic flow even more."

Mr Petterson put a motion to the council meeting on February 27 during general business that interim chief executive officer Bruce Davidson write to TMR requesting the plans and time frame for improvements to relieve traffic congestion at the Paluma Shute Harbour Road intersection.

TMR regional director Dave Grosse said the department was committed to making the network "as safe as possible".

"Shute Harbour Road is an important route for road users, providing access between Proserpine and the Whitsunday coast," he said.

"This upgrade will include changes to the line-marking and installation of a left-turn signal arrow on the Paluma Road approach of the intersection."

Mr Petterson said the signal arrow alone would make the situation better.

"Hopefully what can be done will be done to ease the congestion. In my mind, it was getting ridiculous. It (the road) needs to be kept up to a point where it can keep up with what the community is needing as it grows," he said.

Construction is expected to start in the 2019-20 financial year.