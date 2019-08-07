UPGRADES: Green spaces set for multi million dollar facelift

GREEN SPACE: A lakeside pavilion and amphitheater are among those items earmarked for the 4.5 hectare park, situated in the Whitsunday Lakes Estate.

MORE THAN $3.61 million has been secured for park upgrades across the Whitsunday region.

The Whitsunday Regional Council received funding under the Works for Queensland program, which roll out over the next two year.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said planning for Round 3 of the program had begun, with several key projects already identified across the region.

"Mandalay residents will see the next stage of Stormvogel Drive Park take shape, and the next stage of the popular Cannonvale Lakes park will be delivered under Works for Queensland,” he said.

"My Council recently adopted a Master Plan for future stages of this major community reserve along Parker Road.”

Several parks in Proserpine will receive improvements, including Halpannel Park, Whitsunday Gardens, Keith Johns Drive Park and Rotary Park.

In Bowen, the Works for Queensland program includes planning for footpath upgrades and improvements to Henry Darwen Park, Hansen Park, Lions Park and Gideon Pott Park.

Council is also planning the first stage of an extension to the footpath along Railway Road in Collinsville, and upgrades to footpaths in Dingo Beach.

"The funding will be a crucial step in continuing to improve our parks and walkways around the region,” said Mayor Willcox.

"This is a wonderful program which not only creates jobs for local companies, it allows us to provide our community with modern facilities for all to enjoy.”

The Works for Queensland program is a Queensland Government initiative which aims to stimulate the economy by providing jobs to local companies.