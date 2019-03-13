Upgrades: Local high schools' new facilities

EDUCATION Minister Grace Grace has turned the first sod on the site of Proserpine State High School's secondary learning centre.

Ms Grace was assisted by Proserpine State High School principal Don McDermid and school captains Taylor Koolman and Sebastian Heatley.

The project is part of an overall infrastructure investment of more than $18 million at the school, and construction of the learning centre is expected to create 22 full-time local jobs.

The building will include five classrooms, one flexible learning area, a design studio and covered under-croft area, with the potential to add an extra four classrooms later.

It is expected to be completed in December.

Mr McDermid said the location of the new education facilities, particularly the proposed performing arts centre, had been carefully planned so Proserpine State School students could take advantage of the state of the art amenities once completed.

"For that kind of investment to be able to share it with the primary school, is great,” he said.

Proserpine State High School is one of 17 schools across Queensland to receive funding from the State Government's $235 million Renewing Our Schools program.

The funding will assist with two further projects worth $10 million.

Ms Grace said inner city schools in Brisbane would "cry out” for the green spaces like those at the high school.