Upgrades to a Whitsunday TAFE campus pledged if Labor wins

LABOR has promised a $1.4 million upgrade to TAFE Queensland Cannonvale Campus if it wins the election.

Senator Doug Cameron and Labor Candidate for Dawson, Belinda Hassan, toured the campus on Monday, and Ms Hassan said the more she spoke to people in the region, the more it became obvious investment was needed at the facility.

"One of the biggest issues in the region is once children graduate high school, they leave the area to further their education and find employment,” Ms Hassan said.

She said upgrades to the facility would encourage children to stay in their communities, close to their families, and it would also create jobs in the region.

The Cannonvale campus currently has 102 enrolled students. The most popular course is hospitality and tourism, followed by general education and community services.

Senator Cameron said Australia's TAFE system had previously had an international reputation, but blamed lack of funding, competition policy and privatisation for its decline.

He said since the Coalition government had come in to power, there had been $3 billion in funding cuts which was "unacceptable”.

"We are determined to make sure the vandalism to the TAFE system under the Coalition stops,” he said.

Senator Cameron said TAFE was "essential” for education and training in Australia, adding that it was the anchor for public education in the public sector.

Courses expected to benefit from investment include Certificates II and III in Hospitality, Certificate II in Conservation and Land Management and the Diploma in Hospitality Management.

The upgrade would also provide a boost to employment throughout the construction stage.

Federal Labor has said it would commit more than $1 billion in additional investment in TAFE and apprenticeships, including waiving the upfront fees for 100,000 TAFE students.