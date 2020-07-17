Upgrades will make lake ‘hot topic around the barbecue’

More upgrades will soon be under way at Lake Proserpine. Photo: Tourism Whitsunday

FURTHER upgrades to Lake Proserpine will be “the hot topic around the barbecue” according to the mayor who hoped the area would continue to grow into a one stop shop for camping, fishing and potentially hiking and biking.

Work is set to continue on the multi-million project with the installation of another jetty near the camping ground.

The dirt section of the road will also be sealed and internal roads within the camping site will soon be added.

Barra World's Lindsay Dobe looked forward to further upgrades, saying it would bring more people into Proserpine. Picture: Peter Carruthers

Barra World’s Linsday Dobe, who takes charters of both amateur anglers and experienced reelers out on the lake, said the upgrades would continue to bring more people into Proserpine.

“There’s been a marked improvement ever since the lake opened up,” he said.

“It was almost immediate. Once the camping ground opened we did notice a lift in foot traffic and people coming in.

“The sooner it moves to the next stage, as far as having more activities and making it a more pleasant experience camping out there, the better.”

Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox said the upgrades would continue to push Lake Proserpine to the top of visitor’s do-to lists.

“It’s just another string in our bow,” he said.

“Everyone thinks of the Whitsundays as the 74 beautiful islands and the Great Barrier Reef, but this is a land-based attraction that people can enjoy all year round.

“It’s attracted hundreds of people out there already.

“Once word gets out, word of mouth when people get up there and have such a fantastic experience, not only will they come back but they’ll bring other family and friends.

“It will be the hot topic around the barbecue.”

Cr Willcox also floated the idea of hiking and biking trails around the lake but said it would be something explored by council at a later date.