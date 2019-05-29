Upholding dignity a cause to support

SHARE the Dignity, an Australian wide charity helping women who are experiencing domestic violence, homelessness or poverty, continues to be supported by the Commonwealth Bank Cannonvale.

As part of a Commonwealth Bank national initiative, Share the Dignity Whitsundays volunteer Megan Pearson, the only volunteer in the region, received a donation of $500 from the Cannonvale bank to go towards supporting local women.

Share the Dignity collects sanitary items for women who are homeless, affected by domestic violence or needing a helping hand for other reasons.

Ms Pearson said the donation would go a long way to helping Share the Dignity continue their work in the Whitsundays.

"There are so many things this donation will be able to go towards,” she said.

"Our local area has seen just this month massive orders for sanitary items, more than 400 items we need to get this month, so we will have a look at stocking up our supplies.”

Commonwealth Bank Cannonvale branch manager Lisa McAliece said the donation was a chance for the branch to give back to the community and help those in need.

"I'm really proud as a manager that we at Comm Bank were able to do this and help make a difference in our local community,” she said.

"We understand that living in a more remote area, it can be harder for women to access the services Share the Dignity offers so this is an opportunity for us to support those women who aren't in a position to easily access these essential supplies.”

To donate or support the cause, contact Ms Pearson on 0431 035 546 or visit the website.