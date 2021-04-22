Upset of the century! Gallen KOs world champion

Paul Gallen has announced himself as a genuine heavyweight boxing threat after knocking out former champion Lucas Browne in just 115 seconds.

The former NRL star pulled off a huge upset, dropping Browne with three savage right hands.

Browne beat the count, but Gallen followed up with a heavy combination of blows that left his much bigger rival sprawled on the canvas at Wollongong's Entertainment Centre.

Browne had weighed in at 117.08kg, compared to Gallen at 102.2kg, and was the favourite for the bout, though most of the betting money had been placed on Gallen.

Gallen (11-0-1, 6KO) has the biggest scalp on his blossoming boxing career, and compared this to his NRL premiership with Cronulla Sharks in 2016.

"I kept saying to myself I can knock him out, and it happened," Gallen said.

"I've been training to be a boxer for eight to 10 months.

"It's amazing what you can do when you put your mind to something.

"The more I trained, the more I sparred, the better I became at boxing and it showed tonight."

Browne (29-3, 25KO) showed none of the scary power that took him to a WBA heavyweight title in 2016, and there should now be serious questions around his planned fight against Australian champion Justis Huni.

Gallen is off contract with promoter No Limit, but said he hoped to continue the partnership beyond this fight, and believes he can continue boxing for another two years as bouts against Sonny Bill Williams, Huni and a rematch with AFL legend Barry Hall loom on the horizon.

Questions had lingered about the quality of opposition Gallen had faced thus far; having beaten largely rival footballers and an unfit Mark Hunt in his last start.

Browne was another level, although he looked woefully inept against an opponent that he enjoyed every advantage; power, height, reach and experience.

On the undercard, Liam Wilson maintained his undefeated record, but was made to work through a rugged 10 rounds by Francis Chua in the super-featherweight division.

Wilson (9-0, 6KO) won with superior speed and power, staggering Chua (8-2-1, 3KO) in the sixth round before the 36-year-old showed grit to put pressure on late.

Wilson, 25, revealed afterwards he'd hurt his right hand early in the fight.

Steve Spark survived a first-round knockdown to win his grudge match against Jack Brubaker via eight-round decision.

Brubaker dropped Spark with a short right in the opening round, but the Queenslander regained his legs quickly to dominate the rest of the bout.

Spark (12-1, 11KO) had stepped up from super-lightweight to win his debut bout at welterweight, while Brubaker's record dropped to 16-4-2 (8KO).

Bruno Tarimo defeated Kye McKenzie to retain his IBF International Super-featherweight title while also claiming the vacant IBO Intercontinental strap with a relentless 10-round assault.

Tarimo was on McKenzie's chest for the entire fight and had his opponent rocked in the seventh round, while continuing to pepper him with a body barrage.

Tarimo moved to 26-2-2 (5KO) while McKenzie drops to 21-2 (17KO) after claiming a unanimous decision win.

Lenny Zappavigna made an impressive return after nearly three years out of the ring, blasting out Danny Kennedy in the third round.

Zappavigna, 33, dropped Kennedy with a powerful left hook.

Kennedy rose to keep fighting, however the brutal ensuing barrage of hooks to body and head saw referee Les Fear stop the bout.

Zappavigna (38-4, 28KO) is chasing a fight against former world champion Jeff Horn.

