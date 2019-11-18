Upwards of 200 people behind 2019 crush season success

Wilmar mill operators Damien Kelly, (front) Cliff Strohfeldt, Craig Muddle, Katrina Warren, Adam Smith and Allan Whyte celebrate as the last of the cane goes into the Proserpine Mill for the 2019 crush season.

THE Proserpine Mill has come to the end of the 2019 crushing season but not without the help of a dedicated team of passionate sugar industry professionals.

The mill processed a total of 1.55 million tonnes of sugarcane and more than 220,000 tonnes of raw sugar this year starting in late June, with the last sugar crop bin emptied on November 15.

There were no major upsets to this year's crush, but the season did face some challenges regardless.

Wilmar's Mackay regional operations manager Craig Muddle said while the starting weeks of the crush season were hampered by wet weather, the last few months were particularly dry.

"The ongoing dry weather caused the Proserpine crop to drop off quite a bit and our total throughput this year will be about four per cent down on original estimates,” he said.

"On a positive note, the dry weather did cause CCS levels to pick up halfway through the season. We're expecting Proserpine's season average CCS to be around 14.2 units, which is on budget.”

Wrapping up his 46th crush season at the Proserpine Mill is electrician Allan Whyte who said this crush season came with a good dose of challenges.

"This crush we had problems with our bagasse bin where two blew up,” he said.

"The first one the mill shut down for 36 hours and then the second time we lost 12 hours.”

Mr Whyte comes from a Proserpine cane farming family and after spending his teenage years at the farm, started an electrical apprenticeship at the mill when he was 19 years old and has worked there ever since.

He takes his role in the sugar industry seriously because he knows how vital a well-operating mill is for Proserpine.

"Everything relies on keeping all our machinery running,” Mr Whyte said.

"When the mill is running efficiently and we get a decent size crop it's a lot more profitable for the entire town.”

Looking moreso at the quality of the product, rather than the quantity of the product being processed at Proserpine Mill, is day chemist Katrina Warren.

Stepping into her role for the first time this year, she has been influential to the daily operations of this year's crush.

"I check the reliability of our train samples as well as making sure everything we produce here is of the right quality,” she said.

"I've faced a lot of challenges this year, moving into this role, as far as taking on new responsibilities and working in a bigger team.

"We do get a lot of guidance here though.

"There is a big emphasis on being helped to get to wherever it is you want to go and everyone is really supportive.”

Mr Muddle said reaching the end of the crush season was an instrumental achievement for all involved.

"I'd like to pay tribute to our 240 employees, our local growers and the harvesting sector for their efforts in getting the crop off the ground and through the mill in a safe manner.”