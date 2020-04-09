Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Australian vaccine set for overseas test

by Darren Cartwright
9th Apr 2020 2:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The effectiveness of a University of Queensland vaccine for coronavirus is about to be tested in a biosecurity facility in the Netherlands.

The vaccine will be used on live coronavirus for the first time to determine how effectively it induces protection against infection.

UQ's vaccine program co-leader Dr Keith Chappell said the trial will establish a critical package of data ahead of human clinical trials later this year. Clinical studies will be conducted by Viroclinics Xplore which offers a myriad of preclinical tests including toxicology of drugs, antibodies, and antivirals targeting viral infectious diseases.

coronaviruspromo

 

UQ created COVID-19 in its laboratory and then set about designing a vaccine to combat the virus.

The vaccine locks the "spike" protein into a shape which allows the immune system to be able to recognise and neutralise it.

UQ's Professor Trent Munro said beginning a large multi-arm study at Viroclinics Xplore was critical, before human testing, because it would establish a more comprehensive understanding of how the vaccine performs.

Originally published as UQ coronavirus vaccine set for overseas test

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus university of queensland uq brisbane vaccines

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cannabis plants allegedly found in Whitsunday caravan park

        premium_icon Cannabis plants allegedly found in Whitsunday caravan park

        News Proserpine Police: A wrap-up of what’s been going on this week.

        ECQ reveals why postal vote results have been delayed

        premium_icon ECQ reveals why postal vote results have been delayed

        News With the ECQ close to calling the elections, postal votes have been delayed

        Police clamp down on Easter holiday outings

        premium_icon Police clamp down on Easter holiday outings

        News Officers to hand out on-the-spot fines to anyone being ‘reckless and in blatant...

        Mining giant orders high-risk workers off Qld sites

        premium_icon Mining giant orders high-risk workers off Qld sites

        Health It’s understood the move has affected thousands of workers.