Urannah a ‘$2.9b pipedream’ says conservation group

A CONSERVATION group has questioned the State Government’s support of Urannah Dam, saying it is not the best use of public funds for an economic recovery.

Queensland’s co-ordinator-general last week declared Urannah Dam a new co-ordinated project.

This means it will now go through an impact assessment process to determine any significant environmental, social, cultural and economic impacts it may have on the region.

Mackay Conservation Group co-ordinator, Peter McCallum, said the proposed dam was a “$2.9b pipedream” with “no compelling case” to go ahead.

“The Queensland Government has a track record of dams that cost the public a lot of money, which later turned out to be economic disasters,” he said.

“You don’t have to look far, the Paradise Dam at Bundaberg has been an unqualified failure.

“Since the 1960s there have been at least 25 investigations into the feasibility of a dam at Urannah Creek. None of them have resulted in a compelling case for this dam to go ahead.”

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s office was contacted for comment but did not reply by time of publication.

Urannah Creek Picture: Jeff Tan

Mr McCallum said building the dam could threaten Irwin’s turtle, which was first discovered by Steve and Bob Irwin in 1990.

“The area around Urannah Creek, where the dam site is proposed, is of high conservation value,” he said.

“It is home to the Irwin’s turtle, which is considered by the Queensland Government as a high priority species.”

Mr McCallum also questioned the need for the Urannah Dam proposal and referred to the Burdekin Falls Dam, which he said currently had 50,000 megalitres of unallocated water and a feasibility study being conducted to raise its height by two metres.

He said the Burdekin Falls Dam was in the same catchment as the proposed Urannah Dam.

“We hope that the co-ordinated project process for Urannah Dam is full and comprehensive and considers an option for no dam, as well as other options such as eco-tourism,” Mr McCallum said.

“This must be done in conjunction and with the full consent of traditional owners.”

Last week Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the progress of schemes like Urannah Dam would help secure the state’s future.

“Jobs and water security are two of the most important things for Queensland right now,” she said.

“If we’re backing industry and helping facilitate big projects, we’re putting more Queenslanders into jobs.”