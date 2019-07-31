Urannah Dam proponents meet with government heavyweights

THE STATE Government's interest in the Urannah Dam project was a pleasing sign, Dawson MP George Christensen said.

Earlier today, Queensland Natural Resources Minister Anthony Lynham asked the Federal Government to pick up the pace on funding the initial stages of the project, which would lead to damming Broken River

The deputy prime minister Michael McCormack Marc Stapelberg

Mr Christensen said last week the Urannah Dam proponents, Bowen Collinsville Enterprise, visited Canberra to talk with MPs in the Nationals Party room, including the Dawson MP, Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack and the minister for Northern Australia Matt Canavan.

Mr Christensen said he was looking forward to continued positive engagement from the State Government in the process.

He said Bowen Collinsville Enterprise was making progress since receiving commitment of $10 million from the Federal Government during the election campaign.

Harry Bruce's Cartoon from during the 2019 Federal Election.

"The Morrison Liberal National Government has allocated the funding towards the proponents of the Urannah Dam, the deed of agreement has been submitted to the State Labor Government and I am happy to see that the Natural Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham is so interested in the progress of this project,” Mr Christensen said.

Natural Resources Minister Doctor Anthony Lynham. Tahlia Stehbens

"The federal funding for this project does not just deliver a full-blown business case. The funding will be used for many components of the project, including design and engineering, environmental impact assessments, indigenous land use agreement processes and early works.

"The total cost of the transformational dam project, which has the potential to open up more than 20,000 hectares of agricultural land, is estimated at about $600 million.”