Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Urannah Creek, site of the proposed Urannah Dam, west of Mackay.
Urannah Creek, site of the proposed Urannah Dam, west of Mackay. contributed
Politics

Urannah Dam proponents meet with government heavyweights

Caitlan Charles
by
31st Jul 2019 6:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE STATE Government's interest in the Urannah Dam project was a pleasing sign, Dawson MP George Christensen said.

Earlier today, Queensland Natural Resources Minister Anthony Lynham asked the Federal Government to pick up the pace on funding the initial stages of the project, which would lead to damming Broken River

The deputy prime minister Michael McCormack
The deputy prime minister Michael McCormack Marc Stapelberg

Mr Christensen said last week the Urannah Dam proponents, Bowen Collinsville Enterprise, visited Canberra to talk with MPs in the Nationals Party room, including the Dawson MP, Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack and the minister for Northern Australia Matt Canavan.

Mr Christensen said he was looking forward to continued positive engagement from the State Government in the process.

He said Bowen Collinsville Enterprise was making progress since receiving commitment of $10 million from the Federal Government during the election campaign.

Harry Bruce's Cartoon from during the 2019 Federal Election.
Harry Bruce's Cartoon from during the 2019 Federal Election.

"The Morrison Liberal National Government has allocated the funding towards the proponents of the Urannah Dam, the deed of agreement has been submitted to the State Labor Government and I am happy to see that the Natural Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham is so interested in the progress of this project,” Mr Christensen said.

Natural Resources Minister Doctor Anthony Lynham.
Natural Resources Minister Doctor Anthony Lynham. Tahlia Stehbens

"The federal funding for this project does not just deliver a full-blown business case. The funding will be used for many components of the project, including design and engineering, environmental impact assessments, indigenous land use agreement processes and early works.

"The total cost of the transformational dam project, which has the potential to open up more than 20,000 hectares of agricultural land, is estimated at about $600 million.”

anthony lynham bowen collinsville enterprise federal government matt canavan michael mccormack state government urannah dam
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Tasered and running from the law

    premium_icon Tasered and running from the law

    Crime A Proserpine man trying to run from the law will spend time behind bars after it ultimately caught up with him.

    Offering guests the warmest of welcomes

    premium_icon Offering guests the warmest of welcomes

    Community Kaylene, who lives with intellectual disability, is an ambassador.

    LAST CHANCE: Development application given sixth extension

    premium_icon LAST CHANCE: Development application given sixth extension

    Business Residential development given its final application extension.