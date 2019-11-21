Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mother Tenille Nichols and her two children are missing. Picture: Supplied
Mother Tenille Nichols and her two children are missing. Picture: Supplied
Breaking

Urgent appeal to locate missing mum and kids

by ELISE WILLIAMS
21st Nov 2019 7:15 PM

POLICE are urgently appealing for assistance to locate a mother and her two children, who were last seen several days ago leaving their Gold Coast home.

Tenille Nichols' young son is missing along with his mum and baby sister. Picture: Supplied
Tenille Nichols' young son is missing along with his mum and baby sister. Picture: Supplied

Tenille Nichols, 27, and her seven-year-old son and 10-month-old baby daughter left home on Angela Av in Coombabah in the morning of Tuesday, November 19, with the intention to drive to the Sunshine Coast for a few days.

Tenille's family and friends have not heard from her and say that type of behaviour is out of character for the young mum. 

Police hold serious concerns for the trio's safety and wellbeing.

Tenille was driving a 2012 silver Nissan Dualis station wagon with Queensland registration 606 XHP when she embarked on her journey on Tuesday.

She is described as caucasian, approximately 167cms tall with a slim build and long dark hair.

Anyone who has any information in relation to the whereabouts of Tenille and her children are urged to immediately contact police.

Anyone who has sighted the vehicle is also asked to immediately contact Policelink on 131444.

editors picks missing police tenille nichols

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SHELLSHOCKED: The amazing story behind this turtle rescue

        premium_icon SHELLSHOCKED: The amazing story behind this turtle rescue

        Offbeat Watch the video of an amazing turtle rescue by Whitsunday residents after the sea creature knocked on one of their front doors.

        Bowen students challenged to improve coal transports

        premium_icon Bowen students challenged to improve coal transports

        News Tour to show connection between schoolwork and real-world tasks

        Roaring success as Lions donation continues to help hospital

        premium_icon Roaring success as Lions donation continues to help hospital

        Health The new chair will help the growing oncology ward

        Schoolies scare as croc shuts down beach

        premium_icon Schoolies scare as croc shuts down beach

        News Airlie Beach Schoolies have been told to avoid the beach