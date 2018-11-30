Urgent call for supplies for firefighters and volunteers

URGENT CALL: Community organisations are in desperate need of supplies for firefighters and volunteers battling bushfires.

AN URGENT call has been made for supplies for firefighters battling a blaze in the Cathu State Forrest near Bloomsbury.

The Salvation Army Cannonvale has been listed as a drop off point for donations alongside Carter Truck Hire and Proserpine Community Centre who are standing by for emergency services requests.

Salvation Army manager Dee Fraser said supplies were sent out by Carter Truck Hire about 10am, and now they are down to their last 13 bottles of water.

"We are desperate for bottled water, energy bars or muesli bars and fruit to keep our firefighters and volunteers going,” she said.

"We can only do so much. We need more help.”

The Prosperine Community Centre also put out an urgent call for donations this morning.

Items needed are bottled water, energy bars or muesli bars, ice, fruit, burger buns, tin foil, glad wrap and non-perishable food.

Drop-off points are:

- Carter Truck Hire 5/8 Myer Lasky Drive, Cannonvale, 7-5pm every day

- Cannonvale Family Store, The Salvation Army, 19 William Murray Drive, Cannonvale, 9-3.45pm

- The Proserpine Community Centre, 36 Gardenia St, Proserpine