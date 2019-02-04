Urgent call to 'help our neighbours' in Townsville

Michele Green helped collect donations for Townsville and surrounds at the Carter Truck Hire depot on Monday.

Claudia Alp

LOCAL businesses and charities have made an urgent call for supplies for people in Townsville and surrounds as the city suffered its worst flood on record.

To date, more than 500 people have been relocated from Townsville and surrounding areas with at least 20,000 houses feared to be at risk.

Carter Truck Hire co-owner Kirsty Green has opened the depot for donations to be taken to Townsville at the first possible opportunity.

"We could have easily been affected by this just as much as Townsville. They helped us out after Cyclone Debbie as well,” she said.

"It's not even giving back really, it's just helping your neighbours out.”

At this stage, Carter Truck Hire will be doing two runs to Townsville when roads re-open.

The first run will include blankets, clothing, toiletries, bedding (eg sleeping bags, sheets), towels and first aid kits.

The second run will include kettles, toasters, gas cookers, mattresses and camp chairs) and other small appliances to get help Townsville and surrounding residents get by.

Whitsunday Pharmacy called on locals to donate toiletries for people in Townsville and surrounds.

It announced staff would be putting together Essential Hampers via Facebook today.

Donations should be taken to Whitsunday Pharmacy at Whitsunday Shopping Centre during opening hours, 8.30-6pm.

Drop off points for all other donations have been set up in Cannonvale, Proserpine and Bowen.

- CANNONVALE: Carter Truck Hire, 5/8 Myer Lasky Dr (behind Whitsunday Shopping Plaza) Tuesday - Friday, 7-5pm.

- CANNONVALE: Salvation Army, Shop 4, 19 William Murray Dr, Cannonvale, Tuesday to Friday, 9am-3pm.

- PROSERPINE: Whitsunday Regional Information Centre, 192 Main St, Proserpine, Tuesday to Friday, 9am-4pm.

- BOWEN: Salvation Army Church, corner Poole and Gregory streets, Bowen, Tuesday only, 8.30am-12.30pm.

- BOWEN: Salvation Army store, 43 Williams St, Bowen, Wednesday to Friday, 8.30am-12.30pm.

Donations must be clearly marked "Townsville”.