Urgent COVID warning for Sydney CBD

Multiple venues in the Sydney CBD are on high alert after NSW announced six new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday - five with no known source.

The cafe at Sydney's Royal Hospital for Women has been closed for cleaning after a new COVID-19 case, linked to the City Tattersalls gym, visited the Randwick precinct on Tuesday morning.

Health warnings have also been issued for an Apple store and an office building in the CBD after NSW recorded six new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday - five with no known source.

The hospital case, who visited the Windscreens Café in the building's foyer, developed symptoms later in the day.

NSW Health said the hospital took all appropriate actions to respond and there was no ongoing risk to patients, staff or visitors.

"The Royal Hospital for Women is working with the local public health unit to identify and provide information to all close and casual contacts," it said in a statement.

The case will be counted in the public health update on Thursday.

NSW Health now consider anyone who attended the City Tattersalls Fitness Centre on Pitt St in the CBD between 8am to 2pm on August 19, 21 or 23 to be close contacts.

They are asked to get tested and isolate for 14 days.

Two cases linked to the gym also travelled by bus on routes 339 or the X39 to and from Randwick to Martin Place on August 21, 22 and 24.

People who attended the 7:40pm Active Dance class at Virgin Gym Zetland are also considered close contacts, while other people who attended the gym between 7.30pm and 10pm are also asked to be tested.

Chief health officer Kerry Chant told reporters Wednesday's cases included a man and woman in their 40s from western Sydney, who are considered household contacts of each other.

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant has provided an update on new cases confirmed in the state. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Steven Saphore

One of them is a trainee bus driver who worked while infectious for one day, and was wearing a mask at the time.

Dr Chant said contact tracing of passengers was under way, but "we do think the risk to passengers is very low".

The trainee bus driver worked on August 20, 21 and 24 on Blacktown, Rouse Hill and Mt Druitt routes.

Anyone who used the routes is urged to be aware of symptoms and immediately get tested if they develop.

Dr Chant said anyone who was at 300 George St in the CBD on August 19, 20, 21 or 24 should be on high alert for symptoms after one of the cases worked there while infectious.

The skyscraper is across the road from busy Wynyard railway station, and central to other office buildings and food courts.

One of the new cases also went to the Apple Store on Broadway while infectious on August 22 from 3.40 to 4.40pm.

Two of the new cases attended the City Tattersalls Fitness Centre on August 19, 21 and 23.One was a returned traveller in hotel quarantine.

The other three locally-acquired cases were a man in his 60s, a woman in her 40s, both from southeastern Sydney, and a woman in her 30s from Sydney.

Three schools have also been forced to close due to possible cases of coronavirus in students, related to one of the locally-acquired cases.

Riverstone High School, Wyndham College and Schofields Public School, all in Sydney's northwest, will not be open for on-site learning on Wednesday.

The campuses will be cleaned and students are being tested.

From these schools, a year 12 student is being retested after their first test was inconclusive, another teenager was "clearly positive" and two other children have tested negative but will be retested as a precaution.

These cases are not included in Wednesday's numbers.

