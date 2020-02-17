Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The bikes were available for sale between September 2018 and November 2019. Picture: Product Safety Australia
The bikes were available for sale between September 2018 and November 2019. Picture: Product Safety Australia
News

Urgent recall issued for children’s bikes

17th Feb 2020 8:30 AM

Various RoyalBaby Kids' Bikes, sold online between 2018 and 2019, have been urgently recalled due to brake concerns.

The bikes, sold by Mighty Ape between September 14, 2018 and November 29, 2019, were available for purchase through sales platforms including Mighty Ape Australia, Amazon and eBay.

Consumers have been advised to immediately stop using the product and contact Mighty Ape Australia by email at orders@mightyape.com.au to arrange for a return and refund.

 

The bikes were sold online through retailers like eBay and Amazon. Picture: Product Safety Australia
The bikes were sold online through retailers like eBay and Amazon. Picture: Product Safety Australia

The bikes do not have a rear back-pedal - and as a result, there are concerns children may not be able to brake sufficiently using the hand brakes, which could cause an accident and injury to the rider.

The full list of the RoyalBaby Kids' Bikes recalled:

• BMX Freestyle - 16 inch (blue, green, orange, pink and red)

• Bull Dozer - 16 inch (black)

• Flying Bear - 16 inch (red and yellow)

• H2 Royalite - 16 inch (orange)

• Honey - 14 inch (black, purple and red)

• Jenny - 14 inch (white)

• Jenny - 16 inch (white)

• Little Swan - 14 inch (pink)

• Mermaid - 14 inch (pink)

• Mermaid - 16 inch (pink)

• Space No. 1 - 14 inch (black and orange)

• Space No. 1 - 16 inch (black and orange)

• Space Shuttle - 14 inch (black and purple)

• Space Shuttle - 16 inch (black and purple)

More Stories

Show More
bikes consumer news editors picks recall safety

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        2020 will be ‘turnaround’ year for Whitsunday weddings

        premium_icon 2020 will be ‘turnaround’ year for Whitsunday weddings

        News Wedding insiders have said nuptials in the Whitsundays are looking good

        Domestic visitors to be targeted in $600K tourism campaign

        premium_icon Domestic visitors to be targeted in $600K tourism campaign

        News Next phase of Wonders of the Whitsundays campaign has been launched

        Artist to raise funds, share message of hope in exhibition

        premium_icon Artist to raise funds, share message of hope in exhibition

        News Special creative exhibition aims to support bushfire relief effort

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days