Urgent recall issued for Nanna's Family Apple Pie

AN urgent recall has been issued for Nanna's Family Apple Pie due to the potential presence of glass.

Food Standards Australia New Zealand released a statement yesterday afternoon (December 5) which said equipment failure with a supplier had posed the possible risk of glass in an ingredient used in the pie.

The recall affects 600g Nanna's Family Apple Pies with best before dates of 21 October 2020 and 22 October 2020 only.

The statement said customers should not eat this product.

The pie can be returned to Coles, Woolworths, IGA, Foodlands and other independent supermarkets for a full refund.

No other products from the brand are affected by the recall.

More information can be found on the Food Standards Australia New Zealand website.