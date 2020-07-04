Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A popular brand of ice cream, sold nationally by supermarket giants Coles and Woolworths, has been recalled.
A popular brand of ice cream, sold nationally by supermarket giants Coles and Woolworths, has been recalled.
Breaking

Urgent recall on popular ice cream sold at supermarkets

by Erin Lyons
4th Jul 2020 8:37 AM

Supermarkets across the nation have been warned to pull a popular brand of ice cream from the shelves over fears it has been labelled wrongly.

Halo Top Australia is recalling its Chocolate Ice Cream (473ml) with a best before date of March 28, 2021, and a batch code of 9088, due to non-compliant labelling.

"In a small number of cases, a dairy-free labelled lid may be on a tub of dairy chocolate frozen dessert," a statement on the Food Standards Australia New Zealand website states.

Shoppers have been told to return the product with a full refund to be issued. Picture: Food Standards Australia New Zealand
Shoppers have been told to return the product with a full refund to be issued. Picture: Food Standards Australia New Zealand

"Any consumers who have a milk allergy or intolerance may have a reaction if the product is consumed."

Shoppers have been urged to return the product with a full refund to be issued.

Halo Top is a low-calorie alternative sold at Coles and Woolworths stores across the country.

The company produces a number of dairy-free flavours for vegan or lactose intolerant eaters on top of its standard dairy range.

Originally published as Urgent recall on popular ice cream

food recall

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How the Victorian COVID spike could affect Bowen growers

        premium_icon How the Victorian COVID spike could affect Bowen growers

        Rural The picking season is well under way as growers prepare to confront more challenges looming on the horizon.

        Anglo flags ongoing combustion risk at Grosvenor mine

        premium_icon Anglo flags ongoing combustion risk at Grosvenor mine

        News Second blast believed to have occurred only a month after the Grosvenor...

        Jobseekers get leg-up with free service to help find work

        premium_icon Jobseekers get leg-up with free service to help find work

        Employment New office opened in Bowen this week with the aim of helping local residents find...

        This week’s political news in five minutes

        premium_icon This week’s political news in five minutes

        Politics Seven things our local pollies said and did in Mackay this week.