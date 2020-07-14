Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Western Australia Police are searching for Albert, 2, in the Margaret River area. Source: Western Australia Police
Western Australia Police are searching for Albert, 2, in the Margaret River area. Source: Western Australia Police
News

Urgent search as 2yo disappears from room

by Charis Chang
14th Jul 2020 10:11 AM

Western Australian police are frantically searching for a two-year-old boy in the Margaret River area after he went missing overnight.

The boy named Albert was staying with family at accommodation on Wallcliffe Road and appears to have left the room some time during the night.

Albert is described as having dark coloured skin, short dark hair, brown eyes and wearing a maroon coloured top with Harry Potter motifs, similar to a photo that has been circulated by police.

Albert, 2, went missing in the Margaret River area. Source: Western Australia Police
Albert, 2, went missing in the Margaret River area. Source: Western Australia Police

 

Albert was wearing an outfit similar to this but with a Harry Potter design. Source: Western Australia Police
Albert was wearing an outfit similar to this but with a Harry Potter design. Source: Western Australia Police

If you have seen Albert or know of his whereabouts, please contact police immediately on 131 444.

Originally published as Urgent search as 2yo disappears from room

More Stories

children editors picks missing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIFO service on the cards for Whitsunday mine workers

        premium_icon FIFO service on the cards for Whitsunday mine workers

        News A grand plan to charter miners to and from Whitsunday Coast Airport could slash travel time by three hours

        Alleged Cedar Creek firebug case back in court

        premium_icon Alleged Cedar Creek firebug case back in court

        Crime He is facing four charges including setting fire to crops and malicious act with...

        Whitsundays set for chilly nights as temperatures plummet

        premium_icon Whitsundays set for chilly nights as temperatures plummet

        Weather Bust out your winter woolies because there are some cold conditions ahead.

        Man admits to break-in but must wait to learn fate

        premium_icon Man admits to break-in but must wait to learn fate

        Crime The Cannonvale man was on parole when he stole a car and broke into an Airlie Beach...