A familiar sight for many men on a night out.

A MAN caught urinating in public has been handed a $233 fine.

Police noticed the man urinating in Waterson Way, Airlie Beach, on January 18, at about 11.30pm.

They stopped the police car and called out to the man to stop urinating but the 27-year-old, from Airlie Beach, turned and faced police and continued urinating.

He was given an on-the-spot fine of $233 for public nuisance by urinating.