‘Complete catastrophe’ strikes Uruguay

URUGUAY goalkeeper Fernando Muslera had allowed only one goal through his nation's opening four matches of the World Cup - but against France his dream tournament quickly turned into a nightmare.

A perfectly placed header from French defender Raphaël Varane after 40 minutes found its way into the back of the net and there wasn't much Muslera could do to stop it.

But just after the hour-mark the shot-stopper was looking for a hole to swallow him up. Antoine Griezmann's strike from outside the box looked like it was heading straight to Muslera, but some late swerve became brought about his undoing.

Muslera managed to get both hands to the ball, but instead of parrying it away he only succeeded in sending the ball up and over his head.

Some desperate attempts to recover possession were in vain as the ball came down over the line to hand France the decisive 2-0 advantage.

"Goodness me! He can't believe it! Muslera, the most consistent goalkeeper in the tournament," SBS commentator Martin Tyler said.

"A complete catastrophe, this goal must be cursed at this end of this stadium. You can do nothing about that."

The howler joins a long list of goalkeepers who have made monumental mistakes throughout the World Cup which have resulted in goals.

Muslera joins Poland's Wojciech Szczesny, Germany's Manuel Neuer, Argentina's Willy Caballero and Franco Armani, Croatia's Danijel Subasis, Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Al Owais, Spain's David De Gea and Japan's Eiji Kawashima.

France were well on top throughout the second half, the goal however effectively locked up the result as the Europeans began throwing numbers behind play to stem any attack.

It mean Muslera's mistake drove in the final nail on Uruguay's World Cup campaign and ends their tournament on a sour note.

Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez took a diplomatic approach when asked about the mistake from his goalkeeper after the game.

"Only those who don't do anything don't make mistakes," Tabarez said.

The moment lead to heartbreak for Uruguay fans in the crowd and players on the field alike as the game ticked down towards conclusion.

Central defender José Giménez was seen wiping away tears as he stood in the wall awaiting a free kick attempt in the dying minutes.

Fans in the crowd couldn't control their emotions knowing it was all coming to and end. The entire nation will be left to rue what could have been and how far could they have gone with a fully fit squad.