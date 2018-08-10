Basketball coach charged after tourist killed

Wake Forest assistant coach Jamill Jones (second from left) is in some serious legal trouble.

A US university basketball coach was arrested in New York on Thursday for allegedly landing a fatal knockout punch to a drunken Florida tourist.

Jamill Jones - an assistant to Danny Manning at Wake Forest University - allegedly slugged Boca Raton resident Sabor Szabo in the head early on Sunday morning for drunkenly banging on his car in Long Island City, according to law enforcement sources.

Szabo - in town for his stepsister's wedding - had left his brother's hotel and was looking for a cab he ordered, his family claimed.

Szabo, 35, banged multiple cars in front of 41-10 29 Street about 1.15am, sources said.

A local resident heard the ruckus and came out of his home to confront Szabo, who then punched that person in the face, according to the sources.

Jones then approached Szabo and allegedly slugged him - causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head on the pavement.

Szabo was taken to the hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

Police released surveillance video on Sunday that showed the assailant walking away from the scene.

Jones surrendered at the 114th Precinct station house in Astoria on Thursday morning along with his lawyer. He was awaiting arraignment at Queens Criminal Court.

The medical examiner hasn't revealed whether Jones's punch led to Szabo's death. Law enforcement sources said the charges against Jones could be upgraded depending on the findings.

The 35-year-old assistant coach was hired by Wake Forest in 2017. He was previously an assistant coach at University of Coastal Florida and Virginia Commonwealth University.

Wake Forest said on Thursday night it had "just been made aware of this matter" and was "gathering information."

Colleagues in Szabo's hometown of Boca Raton said earlier this week that they hoped their friend's attacker would be caught.

"I hope they find him and bring him to justice," co-worker Josh Gillon told WPEC-TV on Tuesday.

"This was really a stupid, stupid act. It's a big family and he was an important part of it so everybody is just heartbroken."