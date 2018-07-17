Host stunned by crude Family Feud answer

TV HOST Steve Harvey has been left gobsmacked following one very graphic moment during an episode of US Celebrity Family Feud.

Harvey was left speechless when actress Sherri Shepherd offered up a very strange answer to one of the questions during a recent episode.

After he asked, "Name something a lady cop might do to her husband in the bedroom", Shepherd was quick to jump in.

"Cut his penis off!" she screamed, after hitting the buzzer.

A visibly shocked Harvey replied: "Sherri, listen to me. This thing we're doing, this is a game show. This isn't therapy. You know, you're not supposed to be up here to get your innermost thoughts."

Shepherd justified her answer by explaining that she "thought most of America would feel that way if they've been through something."

Meanwhile, the Australian version of the show - hosted by Gold Logie winner Grant Denyer - has wrapped up filming for good, with Ten introducing a local version of British show Pointless in the 6pm timeslot instead.

Like Family Feud, teams in Pointless win a cash prize based on how many audience members guessed the correct answer in a survey.

But the aim of Pointless is to score as little points as possible by giving the right answer to a little-known question.

Following the announcement of Family Feud's axing in May, Denyer admitted that they may have overdone it with the show.

"We're probably guilty, if anything, of driving it into the ground a little bit too early," he said on 2DayFM Breakfast with Em, Grant & Ed.

"Six days a week, twice a day, plus All Star episodes, we might have squeezed that lemon a little bit too much."