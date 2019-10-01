Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

US man charged with being Chinese agent

1st Oct 2019 6:18 AM

A naturalised Unites States citizen working as a tour guide in the San Francisco area has been charged with being an agent of the Chinese government.

Xuehua Peng, also known as Edward Peng, was taken into custody on Friday in Hayward, California, and was denied bail during an initial court appearance before a US magistrate judge that same day, federal prosecutors said at a Monday morning news conference.

"The conduct charged in this case alleges a combination of age-old spycraft and modern technology," US Attorney David Anderson said.

"Defendant Xuehua (Edward) Peng is charged with executing dead drops, delivering payments, and personally carrying to Beijing, China, secure digital cards containing classified information related to the national security of the United States," Anderson said.

Peng, 56, is not accused of obtaining the classified information from the US government himself, but is charged with acting as a courier who between October 2015 and June 2018 left money at "dead drops" in hotel rooms in US cities and picked up secure digital cards.

He then allegedly travelled to Bejing with those cards to deliver them to his handlers in the Chinese government, according to the criminal complaint.

Peng, who works as a tour and sight-seeing operator for Chinese tourists in the Bay Area, faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $US250,000 ($A370,538) fine if convicted, prosecutors said.

He has been ordered to return to court in San Francisco on October 2.

More Stories

america china spy

Top Stories

    Adopt a student: Chip in to help with rising education costs

    premium_icon Adopt a student: Chip in to help with rising education costs

    News Whitsundays businesses are being called upon to help cover the bill for uniforms, stationery and other basic needs.

    • 1st Oct 2019 5:00 AM
    Homeless man goes on property invading spree

    premium_icon Homeless man goes on property invading spree

    Crime 'They will never feel the same about their place now'

    • 1st Oct 2019 5:00 AM
    Drive to give gift of sight takes off in Cannonvale

    premium_icon Drive to give gift of sight takes off in Cannonvale

    News How you can help people across the world improve their vision

    • 1st Oct 2019 5:00 AM
    Adani CEO says mine 'unlikely' to help railway diversion

    premium_icon Adani CEO says mine 'unlikely' to help railway diversion

    News CEO says Adani export amount unlikely to help rail diversion.

    • 1st Oct 2019 5:00 AM