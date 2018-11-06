Menu
Login
Politics

US names new ambassador to Australia

by Paul Osborne
6th Nov 2018 4:12 PM

A FORMER legal adviser to Ronald Reagan has been nominated as the next United States ambassador to Australia.

US President Donald Trump has nominated distinguished lawyer Arthur Culvahouse Jr to fill the post vacated by John Berry in September 2016.

A White House statement issued on Tuesday said 70-year-old Mr Culvahouse, from Tennessee, is currently chair emeritus to O'Melveny & Myers, an international law firm.

He previously served as counsel to President Ronald Reagan and has been on a range of boards and commissions.

President Trump hired Mr Culvahouse to vet his election running mate.

It was confirmed in April that Admiral Harry Harris, who was initially earmarked to take on the ambassador role in Canberra, was to instead be posted as US envoy to South Korea.

Related Items

ambassador editors picks politics usa

Top Stories

    Man dies after shark attack at Cid Harbour

    Man dies after shark attack at Cid Harbour

    Breaking A man has died after being mauled by a shark at Cid Harbour yesterday afternoon.

    Sea Shepherd calls for education around sharks

    Sea Shepherd calls for education around sharks

    News Sea Shepherd calls for education around sharks

    Fine for streaker at fire

    Fine for streaker at fire

    Crime Fine for man who ran naked through Airlie Beach during fire.

    Cup Calcutta time

    Cup Calcutta time

    News Tonight sees the Melbourne Cup Calcutta in Proserpine.

    Local Partners